Authorities investigate fatal shooting out side of Fort Lauderdale mosque

The Broward Sheriffs Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead outside of a mosque in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred around 11:30 am in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Drive.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, witnesses reported that a man’s body could be seen on the ground near a black SUV that had several bullet holes in it.

It was also reported that a gun could be seen next to the body and that the incident may have been a deputy involved shooting. Those reports, however, have not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story.