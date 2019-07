Authorities in Pompano Beach, Florida are currently on the scene of a reported robbery at a Chase Bank.

The incident was reported at the branch at 101 S. Pompano Parkway.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to the scene after authorities received reports that the suspect may have fled into a nearby Walmart, however, that report turned out to be unfounded.

The suspect is still on the run.

No other details about the incident are available at this time.