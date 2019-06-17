Authorities make arrest in fatal shooting of Miami man

Authorities have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to the fatal shooting of another man.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Miami.

According to the report, witness say two men got into an argument which then turned physical. At some point during the altercation both men fell onto the ground and that’s when witnesses said they heard a gun shot. One of the men reported said “You shot me,” before becoming unresponsive.

The other man then left the scene while witnesses attempted to assist the injured man and contacted authorities.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators were able to locate at identify the suspect as Marcus Sakers by using witness reports.

Sakers was arrested Monday outside of a home on Northwest Second Avenue.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.