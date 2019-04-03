Authorities Question Mom’s story about Attempt Kidnapping after viewing Security Footage

Authorities in Barboursville are now questioning a mother’s story about her pulling a gun on a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap her daughter after they discovered some inconsistencies in the story after checking surveillance video and conducting a second interview.

The incident occurred around 6:17 pm Tuesday at the Huntington Mall.

According to the report, Barboursville Police received a call about an attempted kidnapping. The woman told authorities that the suspect 54-year-old Mohammad Fathy Hussein Zayan of Egypt pulled her 5-year-old daughter by the hair and that she pulled a gun on him to get her to let her daughter go.

Zayan was detained by mall security and then was released into police custody, however, authorities are now saying that after viewing the security footage they decided to conduct a second interview with the woman. At that point, she told them that she may have misinterpreted Zayan actions towards her daughter.

The woman who was not named says that Zayan may have just patted her daughter on the head and that the whole thing may have been a misunderstanding due to cultural differences.

During a press conference, authorities reported that it will now be up to the prosecutor’s office to determine whether Zayan will face any charges as “there still is an uninvited touching of a child, not a sexual touch,” police said.

Zayan’s bond was set at $200,000 cash only and a preliminary hearing is scheduled April 8th.

The prosecutor’s office will also be determining whether the woman who reported the incident will face any charges.