Authorities release video of suspect stealing a police cruiser

Authorities in Florida have released a Dashcam video showing the moment a suspect stole a police vehicle after the officer pulled over to assist him.

The incident occurred around 4:00 pm on May 2nd in Okeechobee County.

According to the report, the officer was traveling on the turnpike when he noticed a shirtless man who seemed to be in medical distress.

The officer then pulled over to assist him. Dashcam video shows the officer speaking to the man, identified as 22-year-old Shane Jensen, for several minutes before going to speak to a road ranger. That’s when Jensen jumped into the empty police cruiser and drove away.

Authorities were able to set up a road block which hindered traffic and helped to slow Jensen down, however, as three officers approached Jensen and the stolen police vehicle with guns drawn, Jensen then drove onto the shoulder of the turnpike and speed around traffic.

Jensen continued driving until he reached the roadblock where he then made a u-turn.

The 22-year-old continues weaving through traffic at 120 miles per hour while troopers chase him from behind. Eventually he runs over a stop strip and swerved to a stop.

Jensen then gets out of the vehicle, hopped a median, and ran through oncoming traffic and into the woods where authorities later located him.

He is now in police custody on charges of stealing a patrol car and reckless driving. Additional charges are pending.