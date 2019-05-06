Authorities search for man who attempted to kidnap at 12-year-old girl

Officials are currently asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who reportedly attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl while she was walking on a street in Miami.

The incident occurred on April 12th while the child was walking along Northwest 57th Street.

According to the report, the man noticed the young girl as he was crossing the street and stopped to ask her a few questions. The girl told authorities that she ignored his questions and kept walking and that’s when the man grabbed her by the hair and by the waist and tried to pull her toward him. The girl, however, was able to break away and run to safety.

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

If you recognize the person in this sketch, you are asked to call police at (305) 603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.