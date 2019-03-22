Authorities Search for Person of Interest After Woman is Found Dead Inside Local Massage Parlor

Authorities in Oakland Park are currently investigating the murder of a woman found dead inside of a massage parlor.

The victim identified as 45-year-old Daying Li, was found Thursday around 10:43 p.m at the Bing Bing Spa along the 700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

An employee of the shop told authorities that when they arrived, she found her co-worker dead. It was also noted that while Li lived in Boca Raton, the nearest relative lives in China.

Authorities have released an image of a person of interest who may have been the last person to see the woman alive according to surveillance video.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

