Authorities Search for Robbery Suspect who Opened Fire on Them

Multiple police agencies are working together to locate a robbery suspect who reportedly shot at police and led them on a police chase through Miami Beach, Biscayne Bay and to Miami.

The incident first occurred near 4th Street and Ocean Drive Friday afternoon.

Authorities say they received a call about a robbery that took place and dispatched vehicles to the location. At some point, officers were fired on by a suspect in a white Dodge Challenger with New York plates and pursed the suspect across the MacArthur Causeway into the City of Miami.

During the pursuit, the suspect crashed the vehicle and then abandoned it in the area of Northwest 11th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Authorities have since set up a perimeter from Northwest Seventh Court to Northwest Eighth Avenue and Northwest 11th to Northwest 12th streets.

This is a developing story.