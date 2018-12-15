Authorities Search for Suspect who Attacked Elderly Woman

Authorities in Boynton Beach are currently searching for a suspect who forced her way into an elderly woman’s home, stole several medications, and purposely injured the woman on her way in and out of the apartment.

The incident occurred on December 4th around 2:30 pm at a home on 2501 NE 1st Court.

According to the victim, the woman knocked on her door and claimed that she worked for Affinity Home Care of Boynton Beach and was there to replace her regular nurse for the day.

When the victim refused to allow the suspect in her home, the suspect then shoved her way past the elderly woman, causing her to fall and hit her head on the floor.

The suspect then went to the victim’s bedroom and stole several medications and as she was leaving the apartment, the then kicked the elderly lady in the ribs.

The victim described the woman as a heavyset African-American female with short “fluffy” orange or red dyed hair. She was possibly driving a dark colored Nissan Altima or Infiniti sedan.

Authorities are asking anyone who may recognize this woman to contact Det. Kyndra Strong with the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6110, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.