Authorities search for suspect who attacked two women

The Palm Beach Sheriffs Department is currently searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked two women in Boca Raton before he was scared off.

The incident occurred Sunday around 3:00 am at the Arbor Oaks apartments just west of U.S. Highway 441.

According to the report, the suspect began attacking the women before he was scared off by a third woman.

While the suspect may have gotten away, the women described him as a slender male standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s and wore glass.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.