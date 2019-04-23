Authorities search for two missing teen girls

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s department is currently searching for two missing teens from the Jupiter area.

15-year-old Angel Kasik and 13-year-old Natalie Kasik were both last seen on April 11th.

Have you seen Angel and Natalie Kasik? Both girls were last seen on April 11, 2019, in Jupiter. Angel, age 15, has black hair and brown eyes. Natalie, 13 years old, has brown hair and brown eyes. RT to help us bring them back home. #MISSING pic.twitter.com/xvsmsKmjis — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 23, 2019

Angel is said to be 5’8 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes while Natalie is said to be 5’8 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

No other information was available.

If you have any information about the location of these teens, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477).