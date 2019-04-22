Authorities search for women who reportedly robbed a store and drug a clerk behind their car

Authorities in Clearwater, Florida are currently searching for two women who reportedly robbed a store and then drug the store’s clerk behind their car as they made their getaway.

The incident occurred at a Dollar General store on N. Myrtle Avenue.

According to the report, the store’s clerk followed the women out of the store and confronted them as they were getting into their vehicle. That’s when the driver of the vehicle put the vehicle into reverse and attempted to drive away. The clerk who was standing next to the vehicle at the time was then drug behind the vehicle for about 20 feet before he fell to the ground.

Thankfully the clerk only suffered minor injuries, however, authorities are now searching for the two women.

It was said that one of the women has rainbow colored hair and that the two women were able to get away in a black Nissan Altima with a temporary tag.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call 727-562-4242.