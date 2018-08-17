Authorities Searching for Missing 20-Year-Old Possibly Traveling to South Carolina

Authorities in Palm Beach County are currently searching for a missing 20-year-old male who has been not been seen or heard from in at least three months.

According to the report, Iyan Warnick was last seen leaving his home near Woodstock Drive on May 15th. Warnick’s mother told authorities that her son told her he was traveling to South Carolina with a friend named Matt but she has not been able to contact her son since.

His mother also told authorities that Warnick does not have a phone nor does he have any relatives who live in South Carolina.

If you have any information about his disappearance, you are asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

