Authorities send out warning after woman’s vehicle is impaled by train crossing gates

The Stuart Police Department is warning others who would try to beat a train after a local driver’s vehicle was impaled by railroad crossing gates.

The incident occurred near SE Dixie Highway and South East Dixie.

Authorities say the unidentified driver saw the crossing arms coming down to allow a train to pass and attempted to squeeze her vehicle around the gates. Instead of beating the train, she ended up with a crossing arm through her windshield.

Thankfully no one was injured

