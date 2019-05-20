Authorities send out warning after woman’s vehicle is impaled by train crossing gates

The Stuart Police Department is warning others who would try to beat a train after a local driver’s vehicle was impaled by railroad crossing gates.

The incident occurred near SE Dixie Highway and South East Dixie.

Authorities say the unidentified driver saw the crossing arms coming down to allow a train to pass and attempted to squeeze her vehicle around the gates. Instead of beating the train, she ended up with a crossing arm through her windshield.

This is why you DO NOT drive around the railroad arms when they are down. Just wait for the train to clear or the arms to go back up. #trafficadvisory pic.twitter.com/T7VigyuyMI — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) May 20, 2019

Thankfully no one was injured