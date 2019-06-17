Authorities shoot masked gunman who opened fire outside of Dallas courthouse

Authorities in Dallas are reporting that they have shot and killed a suspect who opened fire on them outside of a courthouse.

The incident occurred near the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday around 8:30 am.

According to the report, the shooter, identified as Brian Isaack Clyde was seen outside of the courthouse dressed in full tactical gear and equipped with an assault rifle and multiple magazines of ammo.

Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Fox, who was at the scene as the shooting unfolded, told authorities that Clyde fired from the parking lot across the street toward him, another man, a security guard, and a woman who was walking a golden retriever. He then walked across the street to the courthouse.

Video shows Clyde engaged in a shoot out with police before he runs across the street and into a parking lot. He then collapses.

Clyde was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured during the incident.

It is unclear why the gunman targeted the federal building.

“We’re looking into motive,”FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said during a press conference.

Authorities also detailed that Clyde was not on their watch list and that they are now searching through his social media and belongings to try and determine a motive.

This is a developing story.