AUTOBUY, with your help, hopes to raise over $10,000 to be donated to The American Red Cross Disaster Relief

AUTOBUY, America’s Number One Car Buying Company announced today that it will donate twenty-five dollars to The American Red Cross Disaster Relief on behalf of the customers for every car purchased through September 30, 2018. “We at AUTOBUY believe that giving back to the communities we serve is an important part of doing

business” says Mark Maida CEO of AUTOBUY. “People in the affected areas are going to need help” says Maida “and this is our way of helping”.

AUTOBUY hopes to raise over $10,000 in the coming weeks all of which will be donated to The American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

ABOUT AUTOBUY

Founded in 2010, and based in West Palm Beach, Florida, AutoBuy is a bricks and clicks automotive company that is upending traditional automotive remarketing with a completely unique model that offers auto retailers and auction houses a marketplace of fresh, high-quality used vehicles, without the hassle of reconditioning. With seven bricks and mortar locations across Florida and its WEPAYTHEMAX.com website, the company offers consumers a speedy, convenient, safe, and hassle-free way to sell their vehicles for the maximum market price. The company, which has over 100 years of auto remarketing expertise on its team, has appraised over a billion dollars of used vehicle inventory and served over 100,000 private car sellers, and is the only remarketing company to achieved a perfect Google review score with consumers.