Avenatti: New Accuser Links SCOTUS Nominee to “Spiking Drinks” and “Gang Rape”

A third Brett Kavanaugh accuser is coming forward making wild claims about a U.S. Supreme Court nominee, according to porn star attorney, Michael Avenatti.

He says his client Julie Swetnick is accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of taking part in spiking the drinks of girls at parties in high school so they could be gang raped.

She alleges that Kavanaugh and buddy Mark Judge did that so girls could be “gang raped” by “numerous boys” including them, according to her affidavit.



(Photo courtesy: Michael Avenatti)

Swetnick, in an affidavit posted online by Avenatti, claims that Kavanaugh, as a high school student in Maryland in the early 1980s, with others spiked the drinks of girls at house parties with grain alcohol and/or drugs to “cause girls to lose inhibitions and their ability to say ‘No.’ ”

Swetnick, 55, said these efforts by Kavanaugh and his buddy Mark Judge were done so the girls “could then be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys.”

“I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room.

These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh,” Swetnick said.

Swetnick claims to have been one of the victims. Attorney Avenatti represents porn star Stormy Daniels, who has alleged she had a one night stand with Trump. Trump has denied the allegation.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

The Senate judiciary committee is reviewing the new Kavanaugh accusations made by Avenatti’s new client.

