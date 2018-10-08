Baby caught in crossfire of Delray Beach shooting

Monday, a baby was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Delray Beach, police say.

The shooting occurred just after 12 p.m. on NW 10th Avenue and NW 3rd Street.

According to Delray Beach police, an unidentified person in a black Volkswagen Jetta opened fire on the male driver of a Honda Accord.

The male driver reportedly had a 9-month-old baby in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police say the driver suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder before crashing in the yard of a home and the baby suffered a knot on its forehead and small cuts from broken glass.

Investigators believe the shooting is related to an ongoing familial feud, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

