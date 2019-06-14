Baby cut from mother’s womb dies

The baby who was forcibly cut from his mother’s womb has passed away after spending weeks on life support.

The family of Yovani Yadiel Lopez told reporters at FOX 32 that the infant passed away at 5:00 am Friday morning.

Lopez was rushed to the hospital after 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa contacted authorities to tell them that she just had a baby and that the baby was not breathing. The baby was rushed to the hospital where he was placed on life support as he condition began to deteriorate, however, responding authorities also noted that besides blood on Figueroa’s upper body, they found no indication that she had just given birth.

Authorities later made the connection between the infant and Marlen Ochoa-Lopez who was considered missing at the time, after friends told investigators that the two had been communicating on Facebook before Ochoa-Lopez disappeared. After conducting a search at Figueroa’s home, they found Ochoa-Lopez body in a trashcan with a cord around her neck. They also found that her infant had been cut from her womb. Officials then conducted a DNA test between the infant and Ochoa-Lopez and found a direct match.

Investigators say Figueroa, who desired a child after loosing her own adult son to natural causes, planned for months to commit the crime.

She then lured Ochoa-Lopez to her home with an offer of free baby clothes. There, she and her daughter strangled Ochoa-Lopez and cut the baby out of the mother’s stomach. Figueroa’s husband then disposed of Ochoa-Lopez’ body in a trashcan while Figueroa called authorities to tell them that she just had a baby.

All three have since been arrested and face murder charges.