Baby Dies During Nap at Unlicensed South Florida Daycare

Parents be warned, make sure your baby’s daycare is licensed.

It was a difficult lesson for two Southwest Florida parents to learn.

They lost their baby who was put down for a nap and never woke up while in an unlicensed daycare.

It’s a nightmare for any parent to lose a child while they are in the care of someone being trusted to keep them safe.

But it happened at a home in Golden Gate, Florida last week, after a baby was found unresponsive after being put down for a nap at an unlicensed daycare.

DCF says the daycare operators were careless and will be held accountable.

Make sure your daycare is licensed…click here.

