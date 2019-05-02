Baby gorilla ‘Grace’ born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida welcomed a baby Gorilla on Wednesday!

Baby Grace was born to mother Kashata and father Gino, who were selected to breed as part of the Species Survival Plan overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The animal was reportedly named after the GRACE gorilla sanctuary, an organization dedicated to helping gorillas orphaned by poaching located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Disney goers can see Grace and her family on the Gorilla Falls Exploration trail at Animal Kingdom.