Baby left in hot van by FL daycare dies

A 5-month-old baby girl is dead, and employees at a Jacksonville daycare are under arrest and charged with child neglect after leaving the infant in a hot van.

The baby was discovered Tuesday afternoon when her mother called Ewing’s Love and Hope Preschool and Academy to check on her.

The employee on the other end of the phone said the child was never checked in.

The mother drove to the school to find her child in the daycare’s overheated van.

Police were called to the scene at 1 p.m., according to officials.

Jacksonville firefighters tried to resuscitate the baby at the scene but were unable to.

She was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Ewing’s Love and Hope Preschool and Academy has been in business for about three years with 14 kids currently enrolled, but the daycare never told state officials it was transporting the children.

Workers reportedly did not realize they’d left the 5-month old girl in her car seat inside the van until her mother called five hours after she was picked up.

“Preliminary information suggests the baby was in there from about 8 a.m. to about a little after one o’clock p.m., so almost five hours,” says Assistant Chief Brian Kee, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

State officials have temporarily shut down the daycare citing it was not supposed to be transporting children in the first place.

As summer approaches and temperatures rise, it’s always wise to leave an item of value in the backseat with your child, so you do not forget either!