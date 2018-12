Country star Eric Paslay and wife Natalie welcomed a baby girl last week, named Piper Lily Paslay. Piper came in weighing 7 lbs 2 oz, and 19 inches long! Talk about a perfect Christmas gift this holiday season! Congrats go out to the happy couple!

She’s here!!! Can’t even handle how much we love our little girl, Piper Lily!!! #BabyPaslay pic.twitter.com/EXc6hv5WXq — Eric Paslay (@ericpaslay) December 13, 2018