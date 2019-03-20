Barron Trump turns 13

The youngest son of president Donald Trump, Barron Trump, is officially a teenager!

Barron who is a seventh grader at the Maryland private school and resides at the White House with his parents turned thirteen on Wednesday.

According to reports, Barron and his mother first lady Melania Trump plan to follow tradition and spend his spring break at the Mar a Lago in West Palm Beach.

President Trump was at the White House before departing to Ohio for a scheduled visit on Wednesday.

It is unclear what Barron, whose full name is Barron William Trump, will do to celebrate the milestone.

But his mother did post a photo via Twitter wishing him a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday BWT pic.twitter.com/uN8hECMk2P — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 20, 2019

Former President Barack Obama’s daughters, Malia and Sasha, also turned thirteen in the White House.