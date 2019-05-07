Bartender charged for Serving alcohol to man who eventually killed 8 people

A bartender is now facing charges after she reportedly violated a code by continuing to sell alcohol to a person who seems intoxicated.

The incident occurred in Texas back in 2017. Authorities reported that Lindsey Glass violated the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code titled “Sale to Certain Persons.”

The code explains that “A person commits an offense if the person with criminal negligence sells an alcoholic beverage to an habitual drunkard or an intoxicated or insane person.”

According to the report, Glass sold alcohol to 37-year-old Spencer Hight while he was at the Plano bar on September 10th of 2017. Hight then left the bar and went to his ex-wife’s home where he opened fire on the home where she had been hosting a football watch party.

Eight people, including Hight’s ex-wife Meredith Hight were killed during the incident. Hight was later killed by responding police officers.

The medical examiner later concluded that Hight had a blood alcohol level of four times the state’s legal limit when he opened fire.

Glass was arrested on April 30th after an investigation into text messages Glass sent to a coworker pertaining to Hight’s mental state and level of intoxication.

Investigators say Glass should have known to stop serving Hight because she is certified to recognize intoxicated persons:

“This case shows the critically important role that TABC-licensed businesses play in upholding public safety,” said Bentley Nettles, the commission’s executive director. “Anyone, including customers, business owners, or employees, should contact their local police any time they suspect a threat to the public. In some cases, shootings like this can be stopped before a life is lost.”

She faces a maximum $500 fine and a possible year in jail.