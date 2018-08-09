Basketball Coach Arrested for Boca Man’s NYC Death

A Wake Forest University assistant basketball coach has been arrested in connection with the death of a Boca Raton man in New York City last Sunday.

According to the New York Police Department, 35-year-old Jamil Jones, of Kernerville, North Carolina surrendered on Thursday morning. He is accused of punching Boca Raton resident Sandor Szabo, who was also 35 years old, in the face in Queens early Sunday morning.

Szabo, who was in the Big Apple for a wedding, was leaving his brother’s hotel when he knocked on the window of Jones’ vehicle, believing that Jones was his car-sharing ride. Jones then punched Szabo, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the pavement, never regaining consciousness.

The victim passed away in the hospital on Tuesday. Jones is currently facing third-degree assault charges.

