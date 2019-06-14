BB&T Merges with Suntrust to Become “Truist”

SunTrust and BB&T announced that Truist Financial will be the name of the company once the banks’ merger is complete later this year.

So the BB&T Center in Sunrise will become the Truist Center.

Say goodbye to BB&T Center — ‘Truist’ will soon be name for home of Panthers and concerts in Sunrise https://t.co/4zpMrORhGW pic.twitter.com/xUvbjzcB3O — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) June 13, 2019



The BB&T Center is the home venue for the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers. It was completed in 1998, at a cost of US$185 million and has had at least five names since its inception.

The name is intended to give the bank a single, fresh identity. But Wall Street analysts fear it may be less seamless than the banks hope, while some consumers reacted even more negatively.

True to the legacy of BB&T and @SunTrust, Truist will reflect what we stand for – a shared belief in building a better future for our clients and communities. #Truist https://t.co/f5f9fhNdeZ pic.twitter.com/f6WkHwMh3h — BB&T (@BBT) June 12, 2019

“They have thrown aside two great brands that had real value in exchange for this horrific, means-nothing statement,” said investor psychologist Peter Atwater.

Other analysts were not as unnerved, with one saying “these changes may seem strange at first but with time are accepted and become normal.”