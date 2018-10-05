Beaches to Open Today After Red Tide Closures

Red tide might be changing some weekend plans. Beaches in Miami-Dade County are closed north of Haulover Inlet, and Boynton Beach has closed Oceanfront Park.

Palm Beach County officials announced yesterday that all beaches were closed because of red tide, but they later said all county beaches would be open today.

Palm Beach County beaches are expected to reopen Friday after being closed for six days due to environmental conditions associated with Red Tide.

Signs are now in place at beaches along the coastline warning people about the dangers and possible effects of Red Tide, which can be especially worrisome for people with existing respiratory conditions like asthma.

County beaches will also fly one red and one purple flag to indicate hazardous conditions and the presence of dangerous marine life.

As of early Friday morning, yellow caution tape continued to block off access to some beaches, like at the Lake Worth Pier where city officials are warning people to swim at their own risk.

No word on when the tape will be removed.

Miami-Dade beaches north of Haulover Inlet are also set to reopen Friday morning.

