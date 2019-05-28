Beachgoers find $1 million worth of cocaine and marijuana on beach in Alabama

Authorities in Alabama are currently investigating after receiving several calls about bundles of drugs washing up on a beach.

The beached bundles began showing up just before Memorial Day weekend in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Authorities reported that the first call about a bundle was received on Tuesday, May 21st. Authorities say someone on the beach in front of Lei Lani Condominium called them about the incident.

When investigators arrived to the scene, they found 21 pounds of marijuana and 39 kilos of cocaine in bundles with barnacles growing on the packaging.

Authorities then received another phone call Thursday from a beach goer front of Phoenix 10 Condominium. When investigators arrived, they found 38 kilos of cocaine. In all, the bundles valued at $1 million dollars.

Officials reported that they were able to recover all of the drugs from the beach but they are still investigating their origin.

Several other agencies, including the FBI have joined the investigation.