Bear Causes 5-Car Crash in Florida

While bears have been known to cause problems for humans, they typically don’t cause traffic problems.

But that’s what a black bear in Collier County, Florida did on Thursday when he decided to take a stroll on Interstate 75 during the morning commute.

When a pickup swerved to avoid the bear, it set off a chain reaction that caused five cars to crash and a tractor-trailer to jackknife and overturn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The multiple accidents resulted in a several-mile backup and a lot of late employees.

Three people were injured in the melee, one of them seriously. The bear didn’t survive.