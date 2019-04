Research has found that men’s beards are actually dirtier than dogs fur. Hard to believe right? Well, a study from a Swiss scientist found all the beards tested were home to a ton of bacteria, and 50 percent even carried bugs. Yuck! Researches found “a significantly higher bacterial load” in samples taken from the men’s beards, and the dogs showed much lower levels of microorganisms. So the next time you lean in to kiss your loved ones, kiss your dog instead!