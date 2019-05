(Cheyenne Cohen via AP)

Illinois based Aurora Packing Company Inc., is recalling more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef for possible E. coli contamination. The meat was packaged April 19 and shipped nationwide. The product has the establishment number “EST. 788” inside. So far no cases have been reported of anyone getting sick but be sure to check the meat before cooking up those burgers for the holiday weekend.

The recall includes cuts of beef, including ribs, briskets, chuck, neck bones and ribeye.