Beekeepers Attack Padres For Killing Bees During Marlins’ Game

Beekeepers say the San Diego Padres should have rescued a swarm of bees on the field during a game Sunday, instead of killing them.

A game between the Miami Marlins and the Padres was delayed for 30 minutes after a swarm of honeybees was found on a microphone behind home plate and near the Padres’ dugout.

The NYPD’s beekeeper says the Padres brought in an exterminator to kill the bees instead of bringing in someone like him to take the honeybees to another location. The exterminator in San Diego first sprayed the bees, and then vacuumed up the dead insects off the field.