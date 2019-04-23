Bernie Sanders: “Let People Who have Done Terrible Things Vote”

Bernie Sanders believes convicted felons should be allowed to vote while they’re in prison.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttiegieg however, said part of the punishment of being convicted of a felony is “you lose certain rights.”

Pete Buttigieg says incarcerated felons should not be allowed to vote#ButtigiegTownHall https://t.co/5pa1b251Io pic.twitter.com/jGMkRX0hQf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 23, 2019

Earlier in a CNN town hall, Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, said people in jail are “paying their price to society, but that should not take away their inherent right to participate in our democracy.”

The right to vote is an inherent American right even for people who have done terrible things.

Sanders said this is a democracy, when actually America is a Constitutional republic.