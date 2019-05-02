The Best & Worst Moments From The 2019 BBMAs

Above is TIME clips of the best, worst, and wildest moments from last nights BBMAs, below are my pics for best performances!

First off lets talk about Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie’s “ME!” performance… one word, AMAZING!

Their colorful outfits were on point, the drum line added to the already great tempo of the song, and the umbrellas (also in the video) made for a fun theatrical performance!

Another highlight of the night was the return of the Jonas Brothers!!! The trio performed a medley of their individual hits “Jealous” (Nick Jonas), and “Cake By The Ocean” (Joe Jonas’ band DNCE) before rocking into “Sucker”, their first single since reuniting as a group.

Kelly Clarkson also did a phenomenal job hosting the nights event, and even did a medley of her own, highlighting some of the nominees top hits!

Dan + Shay also had a great night winning Top Country Duo/Group at the BBMAs, they also represented country with a stellar duet performance of “Speechless” along side Tori Kelly.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS [HERE]