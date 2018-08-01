Biden Tops Trump by 7 Points in “Hypothetical” 2020 Match-up

It’s hard to predict what will happen tomorrow, much less 2 years from now when it comes to the political landscape. Still, this poll has to concern conservatives.

Even though it may seem like there is no true leader in the Democrat party…an old tried and true party member seems to still have some clout.

A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by 7 points in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up in 2020.

A plurality of registered voters, 44 percent, said they’d choose Biden in the 2020 presidential election, while 37 percent of voters said they would vote for Trump.

The percentage of Democrats who would choose Biden — 80 percent — was slightly higher than the 78 percent of Republicans who would vote for the president‘s reelection. The former vice president, who ran for the White House in 1988 and 2008, has been floated as a 2020 contender, and Biden himself has said he’s not ruling out a third try.

Morning Consult surveyed 1,993 registered voters from July 26 to July 30 for this poll.

Would Biden be a good stable option for the Democrats in 2020?

