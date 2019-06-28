BIG MISTAKE? Meghan Markle Redesigns Her Engagement Ring From Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has revamped the engagement ring that Harry painstakingly designed for his bride one year ago. Is that a slap in the Prince’s face?

Some say yes. Meghan is being slammed for the upgrade because the ring “is a piece of history, not fashion.”

Meghan Markle slammed for changing engagement ring – it's 'piece of history, not fashion' https://t.co/xebTsmkTzw pic.twitter.com/Ai4oQ9jI9F — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) June 25, 2019

The ring still has a larger diamond in the middle from Botswana straddled by two smaller diamonds from Harry’s mum, Diana’s collection.

Initially the ring was set in yellow gold, but Markle had the thick gold shank replaced with a thin pave diamond band.

It matches the eternity band Harry gave her for their first wedding anniversary.

Meghan Markle has blinged up the engagement ring Prince Harry gave her https://t.co/Exii34SviY — The Sun (@TheSun) June 24, 2019

At first no one noticed the revamped bling when Meghan debuted it along with new baby Archie.

Finally, fans started shifting focus from the baby to Meghan’s hand and noticed the change.

Did Meghan’s redesign mean that she was not happy with the ring Harry initially gave her while on bended knee during a chicken dinner?

Was it a rude mistake?

Would you redesign your engagement ring that your husband lovingly designed for you?

Would you ask his permission?