“Big Poppy” Shot in the Back at Dominican Bar

Three-time World Series champ David “Big Poppy” Ortiz is recovering from a bullet wound after he was shot in the back in his native Dominican Republic.

Dominican National Police say Ortiz was shot at a bar in the capital, Santo Domingo, shortly before 9 PM when a gunman approached from behind and pulled the trigger at close range.

The bullet reportedly went through his back and exited his stomach…through and through.

The former Boston Red Sox first baseman was rushed to a nearby hospital for surgery and is in stable condition, police say.

#BREAKING: Retired Red Sox star David Ortiz has reportedly been shot in the Dominican Republic, and a suspect has been detained by police, according to a Dominican news broadcaster. https://t.co/ns2mor1m0P — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 10, 2019

Ortiz’s father, Leo, told reporters outside the hospital his son was out of danger and is expected to make a full recovery, according to ESPN.

He said he has no idea why someone would want to shoot his son.

The alleged gunman was jumped on and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar, police say, and he has been arrested under suspicion of being responsible for the shooting.

Two other people were wounded alongside Ortiz, most likely by the same bullet.