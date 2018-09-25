Bill Cosby Sentenced Today

It’s a rainy day in the suburbs of Philadelphia as Bill Cosby is back in court to learn his fate.

Proceedings are underway and the 81-year-old disgraced comedian will find out if he will get just probation or if he will serve up to ten years for drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University athletics staffer Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

DA asks judge to give Bill Cosby the maximum sentence, saying, ‘nobody is above the law.’ https://t.co/9F96wMpzb3 pic.twitter.com/sobQNkfxG8 — ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2018

Reports say if Cosby’s sentence includes incarceration, his lawyers will ask if he can remain on bail pending appeal.

An appeal can only be filed in Pennsylvania after the sentence is handed down, and his lawyers fear he may be immediately taken away in handcuffs.

DA Kevin Steele is asking Cosby be sentenced five-to-ten years in state prison because he believes Cosby has not shown remorse.

Cosby’s attorneys are arguing that prison time would impose “excessive hardship” on the 81-year-old Cosby who is legally blind.

Cosby was asked if he wanted to say anything on his behalf yesterday in court and he declined.

Back in April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of indecent assault for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Yesterday Constand read her victim impact statement in the Philadelphia-area court, saying, “The jury heard me, Mr. Cosby heard me and now all I am asking for is justice as the court sees fit.”

Also yesterday, an expert for the prosecution testified Cosby has a “personality disorder” and agrees Cosby is a Sexually Violent Predator.

That designation would force him into check-ins with the police for the rest of his life and monthly counseling.

Today, Cosby’s lawyer Joseph Green is calling his own expert witness to fight the SVP claim.

