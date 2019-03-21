Bill Cosby Wishes Wife Camille a Happy Birthday While in Jail

It seems Bill Cosby still has Internet access while in jail.

Cosby took to social media to wish his wife, Camille Cosby, a Happy 75th Birthday. Cosby posted on Twitter, “Happy 75th Birthday to my beautiful bride, Camille. Dear, you’re a wonderful mother, loving wife, but most importantly, you’re the strength of this family. Please celebrate your day!”

Bill Cosby, once known as “America’s Dad,” was sentenced three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault. Cosby insists he is innocent and says he is a “political prisoner.”

