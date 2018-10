0:18 Bill Murray Surprises Opry Audience & Makes His Debut 1:01 Cam & Eric Church Perform ‘Country Music Jesus’ on Ryman Stage 1:43 Country Pays Tribute to Route 91 Harvest 2:09 Country Music Association Birthday Shoutout

In this episode of The Set List:

RELATED CONTENT

Watch now: Blake Shelton strips it down for “Turnin’ Me On” music video

Eric Church reveals how life — and making his new record — turned him into a “Desperate Man”

#MoreThanPinkHero: Jason Aldean passes the $4 million mark raising money for breast cancer

Watch now: Newcomer Travis Denning takes on George Strait’s “I Can Still Make Cheyenne”

“Neon Church” and an offering: Tim McGraw delivers new single and a bonus

This Is Country Music: Brad Paisley to open free grocery store to help Nashvillians