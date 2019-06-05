Bill which would allow chemical castration of sex offenders being considered in Alabama

A bill that would allow the chemical castration of those found guilty of sexual offenses against children is now being considered in Alabama.

The bill titled House bill 379 has passed in both the House and Senate and is now headed to the Governor of Alabama’s desk for consideration.

Under the bill, those found guilty of a sex offense involving a person under the age of 13, will be required to undergo a chemical castration as a part of their parole. The procedure will begin within a month of the offender’s release from prison and will continue until the court orders the process completed. The convicted will also be required to pay for the procedure that would be administered by the Department of Public Health.

If the convicted refuses to complete any part of their parole, they will be arrested and brought back to jail for violating their parole.

State Rep. Steve Hurst who introduced the bill told reporters that the accused has “marked this child for life and the punishment should fit the crime.”

While the bill has been passed by the House and the Senate, Attorney Raymond Johnson told reporters at WIAT that the bill would likely be challenged under the Eighth Amendment which protects against cruel and unusual punishment.