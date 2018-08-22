Billionaire Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Accused of Passing Out “Fake Campaign Flyers”

Jeff Greene, a Democratic candidate, is being criticized for passing out alleged “fake campaign material” targeting minority voters.

The flyers passed around local churches by a Political Action Committee associated with his campaign show Greene, who is white, surrounded by black candidates.

Critics say the flyer is in poor taste.

Some are calling it a fraudulent campaign endorsement targeting a specific community in Riviera Beach.

Greene’s campaign says the flyer doesn’t suggest an endorsement, which is stated in fine print.

A Political Action Committee funded by @JeffGreeneFL was passed out to black churches in the area. It appears to imply that these candidates (incl. Greene) are endorsed by the Palm Beach County Democratic Party. But the party doesn’t endorse candidates in the primary @CBS12 . pic.twitter.com/sJjB2CvqOv — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) August 21, 2018

