Billionaire Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Accused of Passing Out “Fake Campaign Flyers”

Jeff Greene, a Democratic candidate, is being criticized for passing out alleged “fake campaign material” targeting minority voters.
The flyers passed around local churches by a Political Action Committee associated with his campaign show Greene, who is white, surrounded by black candidates.
Critics say the flyer is in poor taste.
Some are calling it a fraudulent campaign endorsement targeting a specific community in Riviera Beach.
Greene’s campaign says the flyer doesn’t suggest an endorsement, which is stated in fine print.

