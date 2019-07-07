Billionaire, PB Resident Jeffrey Epstein Arrested on Alleged Sex Trafficking of Minors

Billionaire and part-time Palm Beach resident Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested and indicted on new charges related to alleged sex crimes involving minors, according to law enforcement sources.

Epstein was taken into custody Saturday.

The charges, which are contained in a sealed indictment, involve sex trafficking crimes that Epstein allegedly committed between 2002 and 2005 in New York and Palm Beach.

A team of federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, as well as some in the public corruption unit, have been assigned to the case.

Last November, The Miami Herald reported that when Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta was a U.S. attorney in Florida, he provided Epstein with the “deal of a lifetime.” According to the Herald, Acosta made an agreement that allowed Epstein to avoid major repercussions, even though a federal investigation had named 36 underage victims.

Acosta’s deal with one of Epstein’s attorneys resulted in the hedge fund manager pleading guilty in 2008 to two state prostitution charges, serving 13 months in jail, and avoiding a federal trial. Epstein was also required to register as a sex offender, and paid restitution to the victims, who were identified by the FBI.

The Herald reports that the agreement, “essentially shut down an ongoing FBI probe” and also granted immunity to “any potential co-conspirators” involved in the case.

Mr. Epstein recently also settled a separate lawsuit that would have allowed some of his accusers to come forward with their stories in open court.

He is expected to appear in federal court in New York on Monday regarding the new charges.