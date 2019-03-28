Birth Control Earrings?

Birth control is most effective when used correctly and regularly.

That’s the motivation behind a proposed line of rings, earrings, wristwatches and necklaces that administer pregnancy-prevention hormones regularly and can be changed weekly.

Researchers at Georgia Tech are developing contraceptive jewelry that administer hormones through tiny patch-like backings as they press against the skin.

Although the technique hasn’t been tested on humans yet, it was “well tolerated” by rats.

For those of you who are of child-bearing age and not desexed(I don’t think I’m the former anymore, but I am the latter, to make certain, lol), you could soon choose to wear ‘contraceptive jewellery’…! https://t.co/wjSbKZ79yr — Kelly Arndt (@KellyArndt5) March 28, 2019

The researchers removed the patches for eight hours a day, to mimic a human removing the jewellery during sleep.

They say contraceptive levels dipped in the subjects during that time, but stayed “well above” the level required to stop a pregnancy.

“The more contraceptive options that are available, the more likely it is that the needs of individual women can be met. Because putting on jewellery may already be part of a woman’s daily routine, this technique may facilitate compliance with the drug regimen,” says Mark Prausnitz of the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“This technique could more effectively empower some women to prevent unintended pregnancies.”

More testing needs to be conducted on the technology and there’s no indication of when it might be ready for widespread human use.