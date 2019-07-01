Black Bear spotted in Port St. Lucie neighborhood

Authorities with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are asking residents to be vigilant after they received several reports of a black bear that was spotted wondering around some neighborhoods.

The bear was last seen on June 29th climbing a fence near Interstate 95 and Gatlin Blvd.

While there are more than 4,000 black bears in the state of Florida alone, some residents say that it is still a shocking sight to see in their own backyard.

FWC reports that sometimes the animals are attracted to neighborhoods due to trash that is left out and other things. They encourage residents not to feed wild animals and be aware of their own animals when they are left outside.

They also encourage anyone who spots a bear to report it on their website so that they can continue to track it.