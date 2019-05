It’s been a few days since Adam Levine abruptly quit NBC The Voice, and buy doing so ended a 8-year “bromance” with Blake Shelton.

Now it’s still unclear as to why Adam Levine left, but when he did he walked away from a hefty paycheck… as in almost $30 million!

So it’s safe to say we’ll never have anymore of the one-liners, digs, and constant bashing that made The Voice that much more enjoyable!

R.I.P. to “Shehvine”