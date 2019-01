It’s been over a year since Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash, and on Wednesday (Jan 9) friends of the late singer gathered to launch the Troy Gentry Foundation.

Stories were told and songs were played at the C’Ya On The Flipside benefit concert.

Blake Shelton sang an acoustic version of “Over You,” a song he co-wrote with ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

