Blake Shelton Reacts To Adam Levine Leaving NBC’s ‘The Voice’

It’s hard to believe Adam Levine won’t be returning to season 17 of NBC’s The Voice, even Blake Shelton is having a hard time wrapping his head around the breaking news!

Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019

The news came this morning (May 24) on the Today Show when The Voice host Carson Daly announced who would be returning for next season, Levine not one of them.

It looks like Gwen Stefani will be replacing Levine for Season 17 of The Voice, joining boyfriend Blake Shelton, season 16 winner John Legend and Kelly Clarkson on the coaches panel.

Daly will also return as host.