103.1 WIRK – BLAKE SHELTON VIP TRIVIA

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

BY ENTERING THE CONTEST, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Eligibility: The 103.1 WIRK – Blake Shelton VIP Trivia Contest (the “Contest”) is open only to individuals who are 21 years or older and residents of South Florida and who reside within 150 miles of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach’s studio located at 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, to be eligible to win. No purchase necessary to enter the Contest. Employees of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach, LLC and its radio station 103.1 WIRK, (the “Sponsor”), Brother Jimmy’s BBQ in City Place (“Promotional Participant”), Hubbard Radio, LLC, or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, or any other company or individual involved with the design, production execution or distribution of the Contest (collectively with Sponsor and Promotional Participant, the “Released Parties”) and their immediate family (spouse, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and step-children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to enter or win. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

Contest Period: The Contest will begin at 7:00 PM Eastern Time (“ET”) and end at 9:00 PM ET on March 7, 2019 (“Contest Period”).

How to Enter: This is a team Contest, where each team is made up of two (2) eligible individuals (as set forth in Official Rule #1 above), and those two participants will be hereinafter referred to as a “Team.” Only Teams of two (2) will be eligible to participate. To play, each Team must go to the Brother Jimmy’s BBQ in City Place located at 700 S Rosemary Ave #232, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 and arrive no later than 6:30 PM ET on March 7, 2019 to register the Team to play the Brother Jimmy’s BBQ Trivia Game (“Trivia Game”). Any Team arriving after 6:30 PM ET will not be eligible to participate in the Contest. Then, beginning at 6:50 PM ET on March 7, 2019, the Trivia Game will begin, and each Team will play and receive points for each correct answer given, per the point system set up by Brother Jimmy’s BBQ, as published at the event. The Team with the most points at the end of the event at 9:00 PM ET will be deemed the Grand Prize winning Team. In the event of a tie, the Trivia Game host will hold a final death round, and whichever Team guesses the correct answer over the other Team will be deemed the Grand Prize winning Team from among all tying Teams. Please note: all decisions made in connection with the Trivia Game and this Contest are at Promotional Participant’s and Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Prizes and Approximate Retail Values (“ARVs”) – One (1) Grand Prize – Each member of the Team will receive one (1) VIP Experience to the Blake Shelton concert at the BB&T Center on March 9, 2019. Each VIP Experience includes: a ticket to the concert, a VIP Backstage Access pass, access to BS’ers Lounge, and a Blake Shelton tumbler. ARV: $350.00. Seat location is at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Tickets are subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions as printed on the tickets. In the event the concert is postponed or delayed, Sponsor is not responsible and such postponement or delay is subject to the policies and procedures printed on the ticket. In the event the meet and greet portion of the Grand Prize is not awarded for any or no reason, Sponsor shall not be responsible for the meet and greet portion of the Grand Prize. Prizes consist of only those items specifically listed as part of the Prize. The prize may not be sold or bartered on eBay, Craigslist or similar third party site. No cash or other substitution allowed by winner, but Sponsor may substitute the prize, or any portion thereof, for a prize of equal or greater value at Sponsor’s sole discretion for any reason. All local, state, and federal taxes on the Prize are Winner’s sole responsibility. In the event the guest of any winner is deemed a minor in the state of his/her residence, he/she must be accompanied by his/her parent/legal guardian.

The Winners must meet the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph 1 of these Official Rules. Winner is responsible for paying all applicable income taxes associated with accepting their Prize. Winner may be required to sign a liability and/or publicity release (“Prize Release”) prior to issuance of a prize. A 1099 form may be submitted to all appropriate taxing authorities, and by signing the prize release upon receiving the prize, each winner accepts the prize, and even if the winner does not use the prize, he/she will be responsible for the applicable taxes.

Claiming the Prize: Upon winner verification, the potential Grand Prize winning Team will pick up his/her tickets at Will Call at BB&T Center on March 9, 2019 before the concert. If required by Sponsor, a winner must prove he or she is a qualified winner by presenting identification acceptable to Sponsor a the Event in order to be verified as the official winning Team ( g. , state driver’s license; state issued identification card; valid passport with address verification; or birth certificate with social security card and photo identification and address verification). All unclaimed prizes remain the property of Sponsor.

Participation Conditions/Release/Consent to use Likeness: By participating, each participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Contest; (b) release and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including, but not limited to, negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including, but not limited to, invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s participation in this Contest, and acceptance or use or misuse of prize; (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable attorney’s fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or entrant’s acceptance, use or misuse of prize; and (d) allow Sponsor’s use for promotional purposes of his/her likeness, voice and/or address (city/state) without any additional compensation.

General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Contest, or any part of it, for any reason whatsoever, including, without limitation, fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health or other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis, order of any court or jurisdiction or if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Contest, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the participation process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Only the type and quantity of prizes described in these Official Rules will be awarded. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties as set forth above are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited, to malfunctions, interruptions or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the participation process or the Contest; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest or the processing of phone calls; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Contest or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize.

Privacy Policies and Data Collection: Information provided by you for this Contest on the entry form is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: http://corporate.hubbardradio.com/privacy-policy/. By entering this Contest, each entrant agrees that the Sponsor has the right to contact the entrant by phone, direct message, or email accounts provided on the entry form to administer and fulfill this Contest.

Disputes/Governing Law: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest or the prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate federal or state court of Florida; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Contest, but in no event attorneys’ or legal fees; and (3) unless otherwise prohibited, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Contest shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Florida, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of State of Florida, or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Florida.

Official Rules/Winner’s List: For a copy of these Official Rules, see the Website.